Amorim to be confirmed as Man Utd boss today

Manchester United are expected to officially confirm Ruben Amorim as their new manager on Thursday.

Ruben Amorim will start his tenure as Manchester United manager during the international break.

Manchester United have agreed to pay Sporting Lisbon an additional €1 million on top of his €10 million exit clause to get him released early.

Amorim will sign a two-and-a-half-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

United CEO Omar Berrada and sporting director Dan Ashworth has been in Lisbon to complete a deal for Amorim and his coaching staff, but are now back in Manchester.