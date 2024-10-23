Arsenal and Barcelona make move for Aston Villa star

Arsenal and Barcelona have reportedly made an approach for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran ahead of the January transfer window.

Jhon Duran has impressed for Aston Villa so far this season, scoring six goals in his opening 11 appearances for the club.

The Colombia international’s stats sound even better by the fact that he has started just one match this season, against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea, West Ham and AC Milan reportedly tried to sign the 20-year-old in the summer.

AS Colombia claims that both Arsenal and Barcelona have enquired about the chances of signing the striker in January.

The report claims that Aston Villa are only prepared to let the striker leave if they get a bid of around £75 million.