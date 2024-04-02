Arsenal and Newcastle keeping tabs on Brazilian striker

Arsenal and Newcastle United reportedly had scouts watching Porto striker Evanilson at the weekend.

HITC reports that the two Premier League clubs were in the stands to watch the 24-year-old striker against Estoril.

Evanilson has been linked with a number of clubs across Europe after impressing for Porto this season.

The Brazilian striker joined the Portuguese side from Tombense in 2020 and has so far scored 21 goals in all competitions this season.

Both Arsenal and Newcastle United are looking to strengthen up front in the summer transfer window.