Arsenal and Spurs target rules out Newcastle exit

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. Photo by Shutterstock.

Newcastle United have insisted that they do not have any plans to sell star striker Alexander Isak in the summer.

The in-form striker has now himself confirmed that he has now no plans of leaving the Magpies in the summer.

Alexander Isak told The i: “Yeah, of course I want to be here in the future.

“I came here for the project, I absolutely love playing here, I really feel at home. I want to finish this season in a good way for me and the team. I love playing here.”

Reports have recently suggested that Arsenal and Tottenham are lining up potentially £100 million bids for Swedish striker Alexander Isak.

