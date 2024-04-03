Arsenal and Spurs target rules out Newcastle exit

Newcastle United have insisted that they do not have any plans to sell star striker Alexander Isak in the summer.

The in-form striker has now himself confirmed that he has now no plans of leaving the Magpies in the summer.

Alexander Isak told The i: “Yeah, of course I want to be here in the future.

“I came here for the project, I absolutely love playing here, I really feel at home. I want to finish this season in a good way for me and the team. I love playing here.”

Reports have recently suggested that Arsenal and Tottenham are lining up potentially £100 million bids for Swedish striker Alexander Isak.