Newcastle braced for bids from Arsenal and Spurs for key player

Newcastle United are reportedly braced for bids from Arsenal and Tottenham for Sweden striker Alexander Isak.

The Sun reports that the Magpies are gearing up for potential £100 million bids from Arsenal and Tottenham for sensational striker Alexander Isak, though the club remains adamant he’s not on the market.

The 23-year-old Swedish forward’s impressive tally of 14 goals in 21 Premier League appearances this season has not only endeared him to Newcastle fans but also attracted attention from London’s top clubs.

Despite Newcastle’s insistence on keeping their star, whose arrival from Real Sociedad in 2022 broke the club’s transfer record at £60 million, the lure of Champions League football could prove tempting.

Amidst this speculation, Isak hinted at openness to opportunities, while Newcastle manager Eddie Howe highlighted Isak’s indispensable role at the club, amidst challenges including injury setbacks and the pressure of financial fair play regulations.