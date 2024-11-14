Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle Utd keeping tabs on Dutch star

Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor.

CaughtOffside reports of the interested from the Premier League clubs, as well as Napoli, in the 22-year-old midfielder.

Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor. Photo by Shutterstock.

The report claims that the clubs have been sending scouts to watch Taylor in action for Ajax this season.

Ajax are reported to be keen to keep Taylor at the club, but could be persuaded to sell if they get a bid of around €35million.

Kenneth Taylor represents a cheaper option than other midfielder’s that the likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle are looking at.