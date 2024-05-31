Arsenal keen on signing Croatian wonderkids but could face competition from Liverpool and Aston Villa

Arsenal are keen on signing Croatian wonderkids Lovra Chelfi and Niko Tomasevic, according to index.hr.

The Gunners have been scouting the Kustosija forward and midfielder, both valued at £1.7 million by their third-tier club.

However, Arsenal face stiff competition from several Premier League and European rivals.

Liverpool and Aston Villa, along with Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, and Lille, are also set to watch Lovra Chelfi and Niko Tomasevic in their upcoming match.

As the race heats up for these talented youngsters, Arsenal will need to act swiftly to secure their signatures amidst growing interest from top clubs across Europe.