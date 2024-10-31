Arsenal legend urges club to sign Aston Villa star

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has told his former club that Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran is the ‘right player’ for the club.

The Gunners have been looking to add to their alternatives in the striker position and Vieira believes the club need a more ‘genuine goalscorer’.

“The question is whether Arsenal can reach their goals with a genuine goalscorer or a false number nine. Havertz has performed well since the season’s start and has the potential to fill that role,” Vieira told bettingexpert.com.

“But, as Manchester City has shown, having a pure striker like Haaland makes winning games easier.

“I loved (Duran’s) performance against Bayern Munich. He’s the right player for Arsenal—quick, unselfish, solid in the air, technically skilled, and intelligent in his movement.”

Reports have suggested that Aston Villa are looking for around €90million in order to consider selling Jhon Duran.

Arsenal and Barcelona have been linked with a move for Duran several times in recent months.