Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa could sign Belgian wonderkid available for bargain deal

Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa are among the clubs that could sign Lyon wonderkid Malick Fofana in a bargain deal.

CaughtOffside reports that Lyon are ready to sell the 19-year-old winger for around €30-35million, due to the club’s financial situation.

Lyon are facing financial collapse, due to a massive €500 million debt and could face potential relegation. The club will be forced to sell players in January.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa are not the only clubs interested in Malick Fofana as AC Milan, Juventus and Bayern Munich are also showing an interest in the youngster.

Fofana has already managed to get five goals and two assists in all competitions for Lyon so far this season.