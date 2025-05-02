Arsenal make offer for Man Utd, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest target

Arsenal are pushing ahead with plans to sign Sporting CP winger Francisco Trincao this summer, according to Portuguese outlet Record.

The Gunners have reportedly made contact and offered the 25-year-old a contract worth €3 million per season.

Sporting CP winger Francisco Trincao. Photo by Shutterstock.

New sporting director Andrea Berta is expected to be busy this transfer window, with Mikel Arteta eager to bolster his squad.

While a new striker remains the club’s top priority, Arsenal are also eyeing wide reinforcements as Leandro Trossard approaches his 30s and Raheem Sterling returns to Chelsea after an underwhelming loan.

Trincao, who has registered nine goals and 18 assists this season, is a key figure at Sporting. However, interest in the winger is heating up.

Manchester United, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are all monitoring his situation.

United’s link is no surprise, as Francisco Trincao thrived under Ruben Amorim – now at Old Trafford. But with Arsenal in a stronger financial position, they appear to be in pole position to secure his signature.