Arsenal plan £165m double swoop for Newcastle star and Crystal Palace winger

Arsenal are reportedly considering a staggering £165 million bid to secure Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Guardian reports that Alexander Isak, who has netted 21 times this season, could command a £100 million fee.

Meanwhile, Michael Olise, despite an injury-limited season resulting in six goals and three assists, has a release clause set at £65 million.

Arsenal’s ambitious plan also includes monitoring other promising talents such as Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Olise recently rejected Chelsea, opting to stay at Palace, but his release clause this summer makes him a prime target for top clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United.