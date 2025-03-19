Arsenal, Spurs and Newcastle eye move for Leeds United prospect

Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle United are all reportedly interested in Leeds United prospect Harry Gray.

TBR Football reports that the three Premier League clubs are interested in the 16-year-old and could make a move in the summer transfer window.

Despite being just 16, the striker is already in Daniel Farke’s first-team at Leeds United.

Harry Gray is tipped for a big future and the teenage striker is the brother of Archie Gray, who left Leeds United for Tottenham last summer.

Leeds United are reported to be confident of keeping Gray at the club, but will have to wait until he turns 17 in October before the striker can sign a professional contract.