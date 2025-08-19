Newcastle United retain strong interest in Norwegian striker

Newcastle United continue to hold a firm interest in Wolves forward Jorgen Strand Larsen as they explore attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

According to The Athletic, the Norwegian striker is one of several names being considered, though talks are currently taking place via intermediaries rather than directly between the clubs.

Strand Larsen impressed in his debut Premier League season, scoring 14 goals after joining Wolves permanently this summer following a successful loan spell.

While the player is open to a move, he is not actively pushing to leave Molineux, and Wolves remain reluctant to sell in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Newcastle are also monitoring Brentford’s Yoane Wissa as uncertainty continues around Alexander Isak’s future, with both forwards seen as potential solutions in attack.