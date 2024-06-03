Arsenal to cash in on Everton, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Fulham target

Arsenal are prepared to let striker Eddie Nketiah leave this summer, despite being highly rated by manager Mikel Arteta.

The 24-year-old is eager for more first-team football, but with his prospects at Arsenal looking limited, he is set to seek a move.

The Sun reports that Fulham are reportedly leading the race for Eddie Nketiah, willing to offer up to £30 million for the striker.

Crystal Palace and Wolves are also showing strong interest, while Everton is keen on a potential year-long loan, which might appeal to Arsenal as they are hesitant to let him go permanently in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Arsenal hope to spark a bidding war to maximize Nketiah’s transfer fee, which would provide funds for their pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. This move could help the Gunners improve their transfer strategy and financial flexibility.