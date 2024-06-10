Arsenal want just £10m for Aston Villa and Newcastle target

Arsenal are reportedly willing to sell Kieran Tierney for just £10 million this summer, a significant reduction from his initial £25 million transfer fee from Celtic in 2019.

The left-back, who quickly became a fan favorite at the Emirates, has struggled with injuries and fallen down the pecking order following the arrivals of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jurrien Timber.

Kieran Tierney spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad but failed to establish himself as a regular starter, making only 14 La Liga starts. With two years left on his Arsenal contract, the Gunners are open to letting him go this summer.

Both Aston Villa and Newcastle United are showing interest in the 27-year-old ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

The Sunday Post reports that the reduced asking price could make Tierney an attractive option for these Premier League clubs looking to bolster their defensive options.