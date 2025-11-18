Ashley faces billionaire showdown in Wednesday takeover race

Mike Ashley now has a US billionaire rival breathing down his neck as the battle for control of crisis-hit Sheffield Wednesday intensifies.

The Owls remain up for sale after crashing into administration, with owner Dejphon Chansiri’s chaotic reign finally coming to an end. More than ten groups have declared interest – and the fight for Hillsborough is heating up fast.

According to Chronicle Live, Mike Ashley is one of the 11 parties to provide the required £50million proof of funds, putting him firmly in contention. But he isn’t alone.

American tycoon John McEvoy, who owns stakes in the Colorado Rockies and Nashville Predators, has stormed into the race and is seen as a genuine threat.

McEvoy reportedly visited both Hillsborough and the Middlewood training ground this month, signalling serious intent as administrators begin narrowing down bidders ahead of a December decision.