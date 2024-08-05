Asking price reduced to just €15m for Newcastle, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Man Utd target

Juventus are prepared to sell Federico Chiesa for just €15million this summer, according to reports from Italy.

Thiago Motta announced on Sky Sport Italia yesterday that Chiesa was not part of his plans for the future at Juventus.

The Italy international has been linked with a number of clubs all summer, including the likes of Newcastle, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester United.

Federico Chiesa joined Juventus from Fiorentina in 2020, on a €12.6million loan deal, with the obligation to buy the forward two years later for a further €44.6million.

Juventus publicly stating that Chiesa does not have a future at the club, has seen his fee dropped from the original €25-30million they were asking for at the start of the summer.

Reports from Italy suggests that Juventus are prepared to sell the forward now for just €15million.

Chiesa’s current contract at Juventus is set to expire in June 2025.