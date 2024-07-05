Newcastle, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Man Utd target available for just £21m

Juventus are reportedly ready to sell Italy international Federico Chiesa this summer.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Juventus will consider offers of around €25million (£21m) for Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa’s current contract with Juventus is set to expire in June 2025 and there has been no plan from the club to offer an extension.

Juventus are looking to cash in on the forward as he is not part of new Juventus boss Thiago Motta’s plans at the club.

Chiesa has been linked with the likes of Newcastle, Liverpool and Aston Villa, as well as Bayern Munich, Tottenham and Manchester United.