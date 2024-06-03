Juventus willing to let Newcastle, Liverpool and Aston Villa target leave for just €25m

Juventus are willing to let Federico Chiesa leave for a reduced price of €25 million this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport.

With just 12 months remaining on his contract and renewal talks stalling, the Italian winger is attracting significant interest.

Federico Chiesa, 26, cost Juventus a total of €55 million, including a loan fee and subsequent payments to Fiorentina. Now, with amortization reducing his cost to €15 million on their balance sheet, Juventus are looking to make a €10 million capital gain by selling him.

Several top clubs, including Liverpool, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Napoli, and Roma, have shown interest in Chiesa. Juventus aim to resolve the situation before the 2024-25 season to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

As the 2024 summer transfer window heats up, Chiesa’s reduced asking price makes him a highly sought-after target for these clubs, eager to bolster their attacking options.