Aston Villa in talks with Juventus over trio

Aston Villa’s director Monchi has been in Turin for discussions with Juventus regarding potential summer bids for Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa and Matias Soule.

Juve transfer pundit Giovanni Albanese claims Monchi met with Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli on Thursday to explore various transfer possibilities in the 2024 summer transfer window.

The primary focus of the talks was Weston McKennie, who is not in new Juventus coach Thiago Motta’s plans. With his contract running down, Juventus is looking to sell the American midfielder this summer.

Discussions also included Italy international Federico Chiesa and forward Matias Soule, who spent the season on loan at Frosinone. However, these players are not immediate targets for Aston Villa and may not be likely to move at this stage of their careers.

Monchi, who has previous experience in Serie A as Roma’s sporting director, has been actively visiting Italy for negotiations, keeping future transfer options open for Aston Villa.