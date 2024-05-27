Liverpool lead chase for Newcastle, Napoli and Roma target

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Juventus and Italy star Federico Chiesa this summer.

Federico Chiesa’s future at Juventus is uncertain, with his contract set to expire in June 2025 and negotiations for an extension still in progress.

Italian outlet Tuttosport reports that Liverpool are at the forefront of pursuing Chiesa, who has also attracted interest from Newcastle United and Roma.

New Juventus coach Thiago Motta may opt for different players in his ideal lineup, increasing the possibility of Chiesa’s departure this summer.

Additionally, Antonio Conte’s potential move to Napoli could see the Italian club enter the fray for Chiesa, with Conte having previously attempted to sign him for Inter in 2020.

Roma, Milan, and Bayern Munich also remain interested in the ex-Fiorentina star, making Chiesa one of the most sought-after players in the upcoming transfer window.