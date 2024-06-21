Man Utd and Spurs join chase for Italian forward

Manchester United and Tottenham have entered the race to sign Juventus and Italy star Federico Chiesa, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 26-year-old attacker, who netted 10 goals and provided three assists in 37 games last season, is attracting significant interest ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Chiesa has already been linked with Bayern Munich, Newcastle, Liverpool and Aston Villa.

His future at Juventus remains uncertain, with only a year left on his contract and no agreement on a renewal yet.

Federico Chiesa, who was instrumental in Italy’s Euro 2020 victory, has seen his market value drop to around £30-35 million due to his contract status and a previous serious knee injury.

