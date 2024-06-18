Bayern Munich join race for €25m-rated Newcastle, Liverpool and Aston Villa target

Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign unsettled Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian international has just over 12 months left on his current contract, which expires in the summer of 2025. Juventus face a crucial decision, renew Chiesa’s contract, sell him this summer, or risk losing him for free next year.

Federico Chiesa‘s future at Juventus is uncertain following the appointment of new head coach Thiago Motta.

If Juventus decide to sell, several clubs are poised to make a move. Aston Villa, Newcastle and Liverpool have all shown interest in the 25-year-old, while Roma and Napoli have also made inquiries.

Reports have previously suggested that Juventus are willing to let Chiesa leave for just €25 million.