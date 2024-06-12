Roma hold talks with the agent of Newcastle, Liverpool and Aston Villa target

Federico Chiesa’s agent met with Roma directors yesterday, according to Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

Discussions are still in the early stages with Juventus, who are looking to sell the 26-year-old Italy international this summer, as he is not part of new coach Thiago Motta’s plans.

Federico Chiesa‘s contract runs until June 2025, prompting Juventus to seek a transfer to avoid losing him for free.

Roma’s interest adds to a growing list of potential suitors, including Liverpool, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Napoli.

During the meeting, Chiesa’s agent, Fali Ramadani, discussed the potential move with Roma chief Lina Souloukou and new director of sport Florent Ghisolfi.

Roma manager Daniele De Rossi believes Chiesa could thrive at the club after a challenging period under Max Allegri’s tactical system at Juventus.