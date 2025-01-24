Aston Vila, Newcastle and Spurs keeping an eye on Barcelona defender

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham are all reportedly showing a interest in Barcelona defender Eric Garcia.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports of the interest from the three Premier League clubs, with Barcelona willing to sell the defender in the 2025 January transfer window.

The 23-year-old would be keen on a return to the Premier League, where he has previously had a spell at Manchester City.

The report suggests that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has identified Eric Garcia as their main target, after previously having made checks on the likes of Loic Bade.

Spurs are struggling with injuries and are looking across Europe for potential new signings in January, while Aston Villa are looking at Garcia despite also having tried to sign Bade.