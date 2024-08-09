Aston Villa agree deal to sign Arsenal, Leeds and Ipswich target

Aston Villa have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign Sunderland youngster Mason Cotcher.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Aston Villa ‘have now agreed on a deal’ to sign the England U17 striker.

Romano claims that Mason Cotcher will sign a contract that will keep him at Villa until June 2027 later today.

The 17-year-old became a free agent after turning down the chance to sign a new contract at Sunderland.

Cotcher has been training with several clubs, including Arsenal, Leeds United and Ipswich Town, before deciding on his next club.