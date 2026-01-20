Aston Villa and Crystal Palace plot striker swap as January talks heat up

Aston Villa are exploring a move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as Unai Emery looks to sharpen his attacking options before the window shuts.

The Frenchman has emerged as a serious candidate as Villa weigh up multiple forward solutions.

According to The Athletic, Palace are aware of Villa’s interest and are simultaneously monitoring Villa forward Evann Guessand, reviving admiration first shown during last summer’s window. While no formal bid has been lodged, the situation is being watched closely by both clubs.

Mateta has been a mainstay for Palace this season, delivering goals and physical presence, and remains under contract until 2027.

Villa, meanwhile, are assessing Guessand’s future after a mixed first campaign in England, despite his encouraging European outings.

With both sides seeking attacking balance, a potential two-way negotiation could yet develop as January progresses.