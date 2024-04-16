Aston Villa and Man Utd eye move for Napoli star

Aston Villa and Manchester United are setting their sights on Napoli’s captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo, as a potential summer acquisition.

The Italian right-back, who has been instrumental in Napoli’s recent performances, including their Scudetto triumph, is reportedly considering a move due to frustrations with the club’s direction.

Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo. Photo by Shutterstock.

Di Lorenzo, valued for his leadership and defensive prowess, has attracted interest from top clubs, including Manchester United, according to Il Mattino.

However, Villa manager Unai Emery is keen to bolster his squad’s defense and sees Giovanni Di Lorenzo as a prime target.

The defender’s contract with Napoli runs until 2026 and the Italian side are keen to keep him at the club, adding complexity to any potential negotiations.