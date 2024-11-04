Aston Villa, Brighton and Everton keeping tabs on Sevilla wonderkid

Aston Villa, Brighton and Everton are reportedly showing a ‘strong interest’ in Sevilla wonderkid Stanis Idumbo.

CaughtOffside reports that scouts from Aston Villa, Everton and Brighton have watched the youngster in action in recent games.

The report suggests that Sevilla are not keen to sell the 19-year-old midfielder, who just recently became a first-team regular at the club.

But if the Spanish club receives a big money offer, they might be persuaded to let the Belgium Under-19 international leave.

Borussia Dortmund and Benfica are also reportedly interested in the former Ajax academy star, Stanis Idumbo.