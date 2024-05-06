Aston Villa close to signing Atletico Madrid star

Aston Villa are reportedly poised to sign Spanish defender Mario Hermoso, whose contract with Atletico Madrid ends this June without signs of renewal.

Spanish outlet AS reports that Hermoso is attracted to the Premier League’s style and Villa’s strong Spanish influence, including manager Unai Emery and players like Pau Torres and Alex Moreno.

Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso. Photo by Shutterstock.

Aston Villa, currently fourth in the Premier League, is also in the Conference League semifinals, needing to overturn a first-leg deficit against Olympiacos.

Mario Hermoso, 28, joined Atletico in 2019 from Espanyol for €25 million plus potential add-ons.

Known for his versatility in defense, Hermoso could leave in the 2024 summer transfer window as Inter Milan also shows interest amidst their own defensive needs.

The move would mark a significant shift for Hermoso, moving away from Atletico where he’s been a key player under Diego Simeone.