Aston Villa defender snubs Nottingham Forest interest to sign new deal

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. Photo by Shutterstock.

Aston Villa youngster Lamare Bogarde will sign a new contract with the Premier League giants later today.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that the 20-year-old is seen as a key player for the future at Villa Park and will sign a new contract.

Nottingham Forest had a bid rejected for the youngster in June and the defender reportedly sees his long-term future at Aston Villa.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is also eager to retain Lamare Bogarde, due to his ability to play both as a centre-back and a holding midfielder.

Bogarde is not expected to be sent out on loan for the coming season.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR