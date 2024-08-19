Aston Villa defender snubs Nottingham Forest interest to sign new deal

Aston Villa youngster Lamare Bogarde will sign a new contract with the Premier League giants later today.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that the 20-year-old is seen as a key player for the future at Villa Park and will sign a new contract.

Nottingham Forest had a bid rejected for the youngster in June and the defender reportedly sees his long-term future at Aston Villa.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is also eager to retain Lamare Bogarde, due to his ability to play both as a centre-back and a holding midfielder.

Bogarde is not expected to be sent out on loan for the coming season.