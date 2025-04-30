Aston Villa duo eyed by Saudi clubs

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and winger Leon Bailey are attracting interest from Saudi Arabian clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Martinez, a World Cup winner with Argentina and two-time Yashin Trophy holder, could become the Saudi Pro League’s latest high-profile signing, according to the Telegraph.

Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Photo by Shutterstock.

Despite some inconsistent form this season, he remains one of Villa’s top earners.

Saudi interest also surrounds Bailey, who has struggled for regular minutes under Unai Emery and may be available for transfer.

Villa, who sold Jhon Duran and Moussa Diaby to Saudi clubs in recent windows, are expected to offload more players to meet financial regulations.

Martinez, signed in 2020 for £20 million, has a contract until 2029, but Villa are reportedly planning for life without him.

His departure would mark a major shift for the Champions League hopefuls.