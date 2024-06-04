Aston Villa enters talks with Chelsea for midfielder

Aston Villa have initiated preliminary discussions with Chelsea over a potential move for midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to The Athletic.

The 24-year-old played a crucial role for Chelsea during the 2023/24 season, often captaining the team in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell due to injuries.

Conor Gallagher’s impressive performances, which included seven goals and nine assists, earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-player squad for Euro 2024. Despite his strong season, Chelsea must sell players to meet Profit and Sustainability rules, prompting talks of Gallagher’s exit.

Aston Villa, now a Champions League side, sees Gallagher as a top target to bolster their midfield. With his contract entering its final 12 months, Villa has contacted both Chelsea and Gallagher’s representatives. Chelsea has set a price tag of around £50 million for the midfielder.

The negotiations could be facilitated by the good relationship between the clubs, following the transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka to Chelsea from Villa Park.

A potential swap deal involving 20-year-old forward Jhon Duran, who has also attracted interest from Italy, Spain, and Saudi Arabia, might be explored as talks progress.