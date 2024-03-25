Aston Villa join Everton in chase for Barcelona starlet

Aston Villa has thrown their hat in the ring for Barcelona’s emerging talent, Fermin Lopez, joining Everton in the pursuit of the 20-year-old midfielder.

Since stepping up to Barca’s first team in July last year, Fermin Lopez has made a notable impact, featuring in 31 games and netting six goals this season alone.

His recent performance was highlighted by a decisive goal against Atletico Madrid.

Despite his rising prominence and a contract running until 2027 with a €400 million release clause, Lopez’s position might be at risk with the return of Pedri and Gavi from injury.

Spanish outlet Sport reports that Aston Villa and Everton are ready to negotiate for his services, betting on Barcelona‘s financial predicament as a lever for a potential summer transfer.