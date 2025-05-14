Aston Villa join Newcastle United in race for Atletico Madrid star

Aston Villa have joined Newcastle United in the race to sign prolific Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth this summer.

The Norwegian forward has enjoyed a standout season, netting 27 goals and providing five assists across all competitions.

Newcastle’s interest in Sorloth was reported earlier, with the Magpies eager to boost their attacking options ahead of another European campaign. Now, Villa are also eyeing the 29-year-old as they prepare for a busy summer window.

According to CaughtOffside, both clubs are keeping close tabs on Sorloth’s situation, though Atletico manager Diego Simeone is keen to keep him. West Ham and Wolves have also been linked.

Sorloth previously struggled in England with Crystal Palace but has since revived his career in Spain.

A return to the Premier League could now be on the cards in the 2025 summer transfer window, if the right offer arrives.