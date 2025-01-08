Aston Villa keen on Nigerian forward

Aston Villa have reportedly shown an interest in signing Nigerian forward Samuel Chukwueze from AC Milan.

Italian outlet Calciomercato.it reports of Villa considering making a move for Chukwueze in the 2025 January transfer window.

AC Milan are ready to cash in on several players in January in order to make space for new signings and Chukwueze is one of those players.

The Nigeria international has fallen down the pecking order at the San Siro and new AC Milan boss Sergio Conceicao is prepared to let the forward leave.

Samuel Chukwueze joined AC Milan from Spanish side Villarreal for a fee of around €28million in the summer of 2023.

AC Milan have recently been strongly linked with a loan move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.