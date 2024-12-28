Aston Villa keeping tabs on Argentine star who could replace Duran

Aston Villa are reportedly ready to cash in on striker Jhon Duran, who has been on fire for the club this season.

CaughtOffside reports that Duran could leave the club as early as the January transfer window and that Aston Villa has a potential replacement in mind.

Atalanta star Mateo Retegui. Photo by Shutterstock.

Villa are keeping tabs on Atalanta star Mateo Retegui, who has recently also been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Retegui is reported to have been watched by scouts from Aston Villa in recent weeks and the Premier League outfit was impressed by his performances against Cagliari and Empoli.

Atalanta are not keen on selling Retegui in the January transfer window, but the report suggests that the Italian side could be tempted into selling if they get an offer of around €55million.

Roma, Napoli and Juventus are also keeping an eye on Retegui’s situation at Atalanta.