Aston Villa launch bid for Newcastle United target who is looking for Barcelona exit

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. Photo by Shutterstock.

Aston Villa have reportedly made an official bid to sign striker Ferran Torres from Spanish giants Barcelona.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that Aston Villa have submitted a bid for the highly-rated striker, but are €10 million short of the asking price.

Barcelona are looking for €25 million for Ferran Torres, while Aston Villa are only prepared to pay €15 million.

Aston Villa have had a strong start to the season, specially in the Champions League, and are looking to build on it by strengthening their squad in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old joined Barcelona from Manchester City in a €55 million deal in January 2022.

The report suggests that Torres would be interested in a move back to the Premier League in order to get regular first-team football.

Reports in the summer suggested that Newcastle United had made a bid of €15 million plus an additional €5 million in add-ons for Torres.

