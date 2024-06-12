Newcastle make €15m bid for Spain star

Newcastle United have proposed a deal worth €15 million plus an additional €5 million in add-ons for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, as reported by Spanish outlet Jijantes.

The 24-year-old, set to play for Spain in the upcoming Euros, has drawn interest despite not being a regular starter for Barcelona.

Ferran Torres transferred to Barcelona from Manchester City in January 2022 for €55 million, with an additional €10 million in potential add-ons, and is under contract until 2027.

Despite Barcelona’s financial considerations, Torres’ role remains uncertain due to intense competition for starting positions.