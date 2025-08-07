PSG agree deal to sign Man Utd, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Barcelona target

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from Lille.

French outlet L’Equipe reports that the two clubs have reached full agreement over a fee of €40 million plus €15 million in add-ons.

The highly-rated goalkeeper will sign a contract with Paris Saint-Germain that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2030.

Chevalier will reportedly undergo a medical with Paris Saint-Germain on Friday morning.

The 23-year-old has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Barcelona in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Chevalier is expected to be able to make his debut for PSG, when they face Tottenham in the European Supercup next Wednesday.

Reports claim that Chevalier has been told that Gianluigi Donnarumma will be leaving the club before the transfer window closes.