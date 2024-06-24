Aston Villa lead race for Chelsea, Spurs and Leicester City target

Aston Villa are reportedly leading the race to sign Tommy Abraham from Roma.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Villa are in ‘pole position’ for Abraham, who could leave Roma for a cut-price fee of between €25m to €30m this summer.

Villa are reportedly in the market for a new striker and could make a move for Abraham, who spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Villa Park.

Tommy Abraham came close to joining Aston Villa on a permanent deal in 2023, but the deal fell through due to an injury problem.

The 26-year-old has also been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Leicester City and AC Milan in recent months.