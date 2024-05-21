Aston Villa lining up move for Man Utd and Newcastle target

Aston Villa are targeting Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer this summer, according to Tutto Juve.

Manager Unai Emery, who knows Rabiot well, aims to strengthen Villa’s midfield ahead of their return to the UEFA Champions League.

France and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Photo by Shutterstock.

The recent 5-0 defeat to Crystal Palace highlighted the need for reinforcements. Villa, with sporting director Monchi, is focusing on midfield improvements. Alongside nearing a deal for Ross Barkley, Villa is keen on Rabiot.

Rabiot, whose contract with Juventus is expiring, is facing uncertainty in Turin following Massimiliano Allegri’s departure. This ambiguity presents an opportunity for Villa to secure the French international without a transfer fee.

Previously linked with Newcastle and Manchester United, Rabiot’s potential move to Villa could provide the stability and experience needed for their Champions League campaign.

The Villans hope to finalize the deal soon, taking advantage of the current situation at Juventus.