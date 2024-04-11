Man Utd and Newcastle target wants Premier League move

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is keen on a move to a Premier League club this summer.

Italian outlet Calciomercato reports that talks over a new deal between Juventus and the French midfielder are believed to have been suspended.

Talks between Veronique Rabiot and Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli stopped months ago, according to the reports.

The 29-year-old is currently on a €7million-per-season contract at the Allianz Stadium, which is set to expire at the end of the season.

With the midfielder set to leave the Old Lady on a free transfer in the summer, both Manchester United and Newcastle are reportedly considering exploring a deal for Adrien Rabiot.