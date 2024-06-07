Aston Villa lining up move for Spurs star

Aston Villa are reportedly showing keen interest in signing Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, according to The Sun.

The 28-year-old Argentine, who has a year left on his contract, is expected to leave Spurs in the 2024 summer transfer window after being used sparingly by manager Ange Postecoglou.

Giovani Lo Celso, who joined Tottenham from Real Betis for £27 million in 2019, has made 108 appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists. Despite his talent, he started only four Premier League matches last season.

Villa’s manager Unai Emery, a known admirer, previously had Lo Celso on loan during his tenure at Villarreal. The Argentine is reportedly open to a move, with other clubs also interested.

Real Betis, his former club, would love to re-sign him, but financial constraints may hinder a deal. Lo Celso’s departure seems imminent as Spurs look to offload him this summer.