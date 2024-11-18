Aston Villa looking to sell defender

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is reportedly considering letting Brazilian defender Diego Carlos leave in January.

Football Insider reports that Unai Emery is not convinced of the 31-year-old’s performances at Aston Villa and could sell him to help fund a new signing.

Carlos has started just four times for Villa in the Premier League this season, but has featured 11 times in total.

Carlos joined Villa in July 2022 and is reportedly currently on a £100,000-a-week contract at Villa Park.

The Brazilian centre-back is currently behind the likes of Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres in the pecking order and could fall even further behind following Tyrone Ming’s return from injury.