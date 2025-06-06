Aston Villa, Newcastle, Man Utd, Liverpool and Spurs target reach agreement over Marseille move

French giants Marseille have reportedly reached an agreement to sign former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes.

RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins reports that Marseille have reached an agreement in principle with Angel Gomes over a three-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2028.

The England midfielder’s contract at Lille is set to expire at the end of this month and he will link up with Marseille from July 1st.

Angel Gomes has impressed for French side Lille since joining the club from Manchester United and earlier this season made his England international debut.

Gomes has been linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund in recent months.

Reports have suggested that Aston Villa were keen on signing the England midfielder as well in the 2025 summer transfer window.