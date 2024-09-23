Aston Villa, Newcastle Utd, Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Wolves keeping tabs on Burnley star

Several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest, are closely monitoring Burnley’s rising star, Luca Koleosho.

The 20-year-old winger has made a strong impression this season, scoring two goals in five games under manager Scott Parker.

Newcastle United have shown significant interest, scouting Luca Koleosho in multiple matches.

Wolves, who failed with a bid to sign him in the 2024 summer transfer window, are still in the race as well.

Koleosho’s performances have drawn attention following Burnley’s relegation, sparking potential bids in upcoming transfer windows.

Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Brighton have also previously been mentioned as interested in the youngster, according to HITC.