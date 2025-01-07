Aston Villa ponder January move to re-sign former star

Aston Villa are reportedly considering making a move to re-sign former midfielder Douglas Luiz in January.

TBR Football reports that Villa could re-sign Douglas Luiz on loan from Juventus in the 2025 January transfer window.

Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz. Photo by Shutterstock.

Douglas Luiz has failed to make the expected impact at Juventus, since joining the club from Aston Villa in a £42million deal last summer.

Juventus are prepared to let the 26-year-old leave on loan, but would demand that it would include an obligation to buy.

The Brazilian international signed a five-year contract when he moved to Turin in July.

Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked with a January move for the midfielder, who made 175 Premier League appearances for Villa.