Aston Villa ready move for Fenerbahce star

Aston Villa are preparing a bid to sign Fenerbahce’s prolific striker Youssef En-Nesyri, according to Turkish outlet Milliyet.

The Moroccan international scored 30 goals in 52 appearances this season, but is reportedly seeking a new challenge after a turbulent end to Fenerbahce’s campaign.

Villa sporting director Monchi is a long-time admirer of En-Nesyri and is said to be driving the push to bring the former Sevilla forward to the Premier League in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Villa are keen to strengthen their attack following the departure of Jhon Duran and missing out on Marcus Rashford.

En-Nesyri, 26, previously starred in La Liga with Sevilla and Leganes, and now has his eyes on England. A formal bid is expected soon, with Villa eager to add firepower ahead of their Europa League campaign.