Aston Villa ready to include Ramsey in deal for Newcastle star

Aston Villa are showing strong interest in signing Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes, according to the DailyMail.

The 27-year-old has played a supporting role to Anthony Gordon this season but remains a key contributor with nine goals and five assists in 30 Premier League games.

Villa are exploring ways to boost their attack and see Barnes as a perfect fit alongside Leon Bailey and Morgan Rogers.

Despite financial limitations due to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), a swap deal involving Jacob Ramsey – who is admired by Newcastle – could be an option.

Barnes could secure a starting role at Villa, especially with Marcus Rashford set to leave after his loan.