Aston Villa ready to include Ramsey in deal for Newcastle star

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. Photo by Shutterstock.

Aston Villa are showing strong interest in signing Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes, according to the DailyMail.

The 27-year-old has played a supporting role to Anthony Gordon this season but remains a key contributor with nine goals and five assists in 30 Premier League games.

Villa are exploring ways to boost their attack and see Barnes as a perfect fit alongside Leon Bailey and Morgan Rogers.

Despite financial limitations due to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), a swap deal involving Jacob Ramsey – who is admired by Newcastle – could be an option.

Barnes could secure a starting role at Villa, especially with Marcus Rashford set to leave after his loan.

